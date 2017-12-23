St. Maries Town-News

Ellie McDonald, Troy Gamble and Kristol Tonasket admire a fellow student's costume at the Lakeside Elementary School's Christmas concert Dec. 13. See more photos from the event in next week's issue.
Jim and Jane (Ellis) Thornes will have been married 50 years on December 23, 2017. They were married in La Crosse Wisconsin during Jane's senior year of college and Jim's last year serving in …
Students at UpRiver School perform during the Christmas concert.
