Bonnie and Ralph Port celebrate 50th anniversary

Ralph and Bonnie (Marquardt) Port will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary September 13.
The couple has three daughters, Angela Matson of Spokane, Wash., Cindi Port of Seattle and Betsy Port of Troy, Idaho, along with five grandchildren.
Bonnie is a retired hairdresser, and Ralph worked as a civil engineer with the US Forest Service until his retirement.
They have three sons, Clarence, Keith and Darrell, along with nine grandchildren and 13 great.
