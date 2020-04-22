Wheelers celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Marvin and MaryAnne Wheeler will celebrate 60 years of marriage April 22.
The couple was married April 22, 1960 at the Presbyterian Church in Clarkston, Wash. They have lived in Clarkston, St. Maries and Redmond, Wash.
Marvin and MaryAnne owned several stores in St. Maries – St. Maries Drug Store, St. Maries Hallmark Store, and Mike’s Drug. Both are active members of the Community Presbyterian Church. Marvin is retired and an avid golfer, gardener, and Shriner. MaryAnne stays busy with Study Club, her work as Music Director for the Community Presbyterian Church and keeping up with their numerous grandchildren.
In their sixty years, they raised four children, Angela Chandler; Virginia Rinaldi (Steve); David Wheeler (Tammie); and Molly Bellows (Brett). They are the grandparents of Kyle (Kallia), Brady, Ryan, Capria, Laura (Lane), Chandler, Jessi, and Stephanie.
There is not an anniversary party planned at this time. Please send Marvin and MaryAnne your best wishes via facebook, emails, or the telephone.
