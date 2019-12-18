Scheinosts celebrate golden wedding anniversary

Walt and Nell Scheinost will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary December 20.
They were married December 20, 1969.
In their 50 years of marriage they raised two children, Jay and Calandra, and are enjoying watching their six grandchildren grow.
Jay and his wife Amie live in Santa with their four children.
Calandra and Bobby Loe live in Fernwood with their two children.
The couple lived in Livingston, Mont. and Burley, Idaho before settling in Fernwood, where they reside today.
