A boy weighing 7 lbs. 7 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches was born May 2, 2020 at Gritman Medical Hospital to Tyler Sullivan and Rebekah Pollack of Moscow.
Maternal grandmother is Linda Pollack of West Cliffe, Colorado. Maternal great grandmother is Ruth Pollack of Thousand Oaks, California.
Paternal grandparents are Darin and Karin Sullivan of Fernwood. Paternal great grandparents are Cleve Sullivan of Fernwood, Mike & Connie Nelson of Chinle, Arizona, and Pete & Donna Hutchinson of St. Maries.
He has been named Marcus Allan Sullivan.
