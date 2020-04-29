Grayson Michael Swearingen

A boy weighing 9 lbs. 2 oz. was born April 15, 2020 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene to Shawn Swearingen and Stephani Brede of Athol.
Paternal grandparents are John and Karen Swearingen of Kooskia. Maternal grandparents are Tony and Kaisie Brede of St. Maries.
Great-grandparents include Eva Klein, and Doug and Becky Brede all of St. Maries, and Ethel Bomley of Seattle.
He has been named Grayson Michael and joins his 14 year-old sister Trinity.
