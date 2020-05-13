A boy weighing 6lbs. 8oz. and measuring 19 inches was born May 5, 2020 at Jordan Valley Medical Center to Mykel and Brett Guidry of Herriman, Utah.
Maternal grandparents are John and Sabrina Powell of St. Maries. Maternal great grandmothers are Kathleen Jackson of Dayton, Wash. and Marge Powell of Spokane, Wash.
Paternal grandparents are Yvonne and Donnie Ely of Lewiston, Idaho. Paternal great grandparents are Fred & Jerri Savala of Ashland, Wisconsin and Dan & Noni Alegre of Fallon, Nevada.
He has been named Bodhi John Guidry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.