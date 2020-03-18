A boy weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long was born January 24, 2020 at Kootenai Health to Asa and Cheyene Pierce.
Paternal grandparents are Duane and Cathi Pierce of St. Maries.
Maternal grandparents are Jason Morgan, Juanita Dehart, and John Johnson of Wenatchee, Wash.
He has been named Calvin Wayne Pierce and joins his four-year-old sister, Zeda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.