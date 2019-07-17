Cecilia Keogh, Kaspar Sander wed May 25 at Post Falls

Cecilia Keogh and Kaspar Sander were married May 25, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Post Falls, Idaho with Father Lukas Lipp officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Mark and Merrilee Keogh of St. Maries, Idaho. She graduated from Kootenai High School in 2015 and Lewis-Clark State College in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a registered nurse.
The groom is the son of MonaLisa Plett and Fritz Sander of Spokane, Wash. He graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School in 2012 and Gonzaga University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology. He is currently a graduate student in the Physician Assistant Program at Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz.
Cecilia’s sister, Clare, served as Maid of Honor and another sister, Katharine Keogh, served as Junior Bridesmaid. The bride’s brothers, Brendan and Sebastian Keogh, were ring bearers.
Bridesmaids included Mattie Brouwers of Spokane Valley, Wash.; Lizzie Marker and Madesta Wiscombe, both of Lewiston, Idaho; Mallery Sisson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Hannah Stewart of Sandpoint, Idaho.
Sebastian Sander, the groom’s twin brother, served as Best Man. Christian Andrade, Cole Mosman, Ian O’Shaugnessey, Shane McKenna, Tarin Gaines and Tory Minkler were groomsmen. Each member of the groom’s party is from Spokane.
A reception at the Coeur d’Alene Shrine Event Center followed the ceremony. The couple is at home in Glendale.
