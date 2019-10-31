Tuesday, Oct. 22
5:12 a.m.: A Plummer resident said two people had been drinking and arguing at his residence, and he wanted them removed.
12:05 p.m.: A deputy reported that during a lockdown drill, a juvenile was throwing small popping fireworks and yelling that someone was shooting. The juvenile was suspended.
2:01 p.m.: A Spokane police officer said they had arrested Bradley Walters on a Benewah County warrant.
4:14 p.m.: A man came in to the sheriff’s office to report his items were stolen. He said he left his wallet and belongings at an apartment when he was arrested, and had sent a friend to grab his things. The items were scattered on his bed, and the cash in the wallet was missing.
5:10 p.m.: A Plummer resident said a couple was at his residence, and the female had a warrant for her arrest. He did not want to get in trouble for harboring a fugitive, and asked for them to be removed. An arrest was made.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
5:30 a.m.: A woman in St. Maries said a group of three dogs were regularly loose in their neighborhood, and were now harassing a deer.
1:17 p.m.: A family reported receiving a call from a local number. The caller claimed to be from Dish Network, and offered to reduce their monthly bills in exchange for account numbers and credit cards. The callers contacted Dish Network, who denied that they would make such a call. Dispatch advised the callers to contact the FBI’s fraud number.
2:53 p.m.: A woman said her ex-husband had asked a third party to speak with her and get her to drop court cases. She said this was a violation of a civil protection order.
4:46 p.m.: A Tensed resident said items had been taken from his property. Items included a chainsaw, and he said he’d seen two men using an identical chainsaw cutting firewood on his property.
Thursday, Oct. 24
11:10 a.m.: A Plummer resident said she had sold her vehicle on a payment plan, but had not received any payments yet.
12:48 p.m.: A St. Maries caller said they had been struck by another vehicle in a parking lot, and could not exit their own. He asked for a deputy to respond to the area.
5:24 p.m.: A St. Maries man said he’d paid to have a cord of firewood delivered to his home. He’d received half a cord, and a family member mistakenly gave him full payment. He said he had not received the second half of the wood as of two weeks later.
Friday, Oct. 25
12:05 p.m.: A rollover accident was reported on the St. Joe River Road. An arrest was made.
Saturday, Oct. 26
8:26 a.m.: A St. Maries resident said he’d been in an argument at his girlfriend’s father’s house. The father was not supposed to have guns in the house, but the caller saw that he did. The father returned to the house and got in an argument, chasing him and his girlfriend out and through the woods. The caller wanted contact with deputies. An arrest was made.
Sunday, Oct. 27
11:31 a.m.: A Benewah County deputy reported he was pursuing a wanted person on foot near Plummer. An arrest was made.
1:29 p.m.: A Tensed man said he wanted a woman removed from his home. Tribal police were advised.
11:57 p.m.: A St. Maries bar owner asked for an officer to respond. She said two customers had eaten a large meal and refused to pay, saying they had no money.
Monday, Oct. 28
11:40 a.m.: An employee at the Calder Store said they’d had several promotional signs stolen from them. They said they wanted to contact Benewah County to provide information only, as the store is in Shoshone County.
5:13 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said she let another female stay at her house the previous night. She said she noticed later that two phones and a tablet were missing from her residence, and she believed the woman had taken them.
