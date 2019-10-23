Prosecutor’s Office
Brandon L. Jenson, 39, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor injury to a child (Oct. 16).
Matthew E. Hansen, 37, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor stalking, trespassing and trespass of privacy (June-October 19).
Tyler D. Hughes, 19, of Tensed. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Oct. 14).
Disposition
Derek D. Leeds, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on certain personnel, a felony (July 9). $645.50 costs, 1 year determinate penitentiary, 2 years indeterminate penitentiary (credit for time served, all penitentiary suspended), 3 years felony probation.
Civil Court
There are no new civil court cases.
