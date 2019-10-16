The former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar will discuss climate change during the annual Sherman J. Bellwood Lecture Oct. 23 in Moscow.
The event is free and open to the public.
Mr. Salazar will speak at 3:30 p.m. in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
Mr. Salazar served as secretary of the interior, attorney general and Colorado senator. His law practice focuses on energy, environment, natural resources, corporate governance and Native American matters. His talk is titled “Climate Change and the Future of Energy.”
The Sherman J. Bellwood Lectures bring prominent and highly regarded local, regional and national leaders to the university.
More information is available at uidaho.edu/Bellwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.