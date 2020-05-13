The Benewah Medical Center was one of 14 health centers in Idaho to receive a grant to expand COVID-19 testing. The Plummer clinic received $208,219 from the Department of Health and Human Services out of a total of $4,439,921 that was distributed in Idaho.
The money will be used to expand testing, purchase personal protective equipment, additional training, laboratory services and test follow-up, according to a press release.
Dirne Health Centers in Coeur d’Alene ($490,729) and Boundary Regional Community Health Center in Bonners Ferry ($316,084) were the other north Idaho recipients of the funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.