The St. Joe Valley Credit Union will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Sept. 23rd.
The credit union will host a BBQ in its parking lot from 11 a.m to 2 p.m for the annual Member Appreciation Day.
The credit union will serve hot dogs and hamburgers to credit union members.
The official anniversary date is in October, the group plans to host a bigger anniversary celebration during Credit Union Week that will feature prize giveaways for members.
The credit union has served the St. Maries community since 1959.
For more information call 208-245-4231.
