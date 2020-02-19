Sometimes the simple recipes are the best. This is a delicious Mexican Casserole.
Mexican Casserole: Crush a 9-3/4-ounce package of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips. Set aside. Grate 1-1/2 cups cheddar and 1-1/2 cups Monterrey Jack Cheese. Set aside. Brown 1-pound ground beef with 1/2 cup chopped onion and 1 clove minced garlic. Drain fat. Add 1 (16 ounce) refried beans, 2 (10 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, 2 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce, and 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies. Stir together and set aside. In a 9”x13” greased baking dish, cover bottom with a 1/2 of the crushed chips. Spread 1/2 of the bean and hamburger mixture, then sprinkle with 1/2 of each of the cheese. Repeat with chips, meat and 1 (10 ounce) can of tomatoes with green chilies.Tinish with the rest of the cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont luncheon and meeting is today, Feb. 19 at the Medicine Mountain Grange. The hostess is Keisha O’Connell.
Grange News: The Harrison Grange meeting and potluck is Feb. 20. The potluck will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting. The Medicine Mountain Grange of Medimont meeting is Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Senior Meal Site: The Rose Lake Senior Meal Site is every Tuesday at noon at the Rose Lake School. Call for reservations, 208-752-1194.
Seniors: The Annual Harrison Seniors meeting is March 16 at 1 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Citizen Center. Membership in the Seniors is open to everyone. It is only $10 a year. The seniors are gathering items for their annual rummage sale. If you have items to donate, contact Valerie Harris.
Bible Studies: The Medimont Tuesday Morning Bible Study has begun. It meets every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall. They are studying “Finding I Am” by Lysa Peraeurst.
The Men’s Iron2Iron Fellowship is every Thursday morning at 6:15 a.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
The Harrison Tuesday Morning Women’s Bible Study is at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Harrison Community Baptist Church. The lesson is “Having a Mary heart in a Martha World”. Contact Gwen Wadley for more information, 208-245-3019.
The Wednesday Bible Study for Women has begun on Wednesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tin Cup in Harrison. This is a three-week study on Acts 15-18 about Paul’s second missionary journey and visit to Thessalonica followed by a two-week study on 1 and 2 Thessalonians. For more information call Cheri at 208-699-6505.
Census: A recruiter with the U.S. Census Bureau, Kristi Cooper, will be available for questions at the Harrison Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. during February. She will answer any questions about working for the census. She will also help those interested in applying with the application process. For more information about the 2020 Census visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs or call the Boise Area Census Office at 208-202-3163.
