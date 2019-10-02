Prosecutor’s Office
Justin D. Monette, 39, of Athol. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 20).
Rielly C. Horton, 18, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 20).
Noah P. Hughes, 19, of Hayden. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 20).
Derrick A. Streeter, 40, of Hayden. Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony (Sept. 22).
Melody K. Peterson, 53, of St. Maries. Possession of methamphetamine (Sept. 22).
Sunny M. Hargrave, 32, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 22).
Matthew A. Avey, 31, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 22).
Devin D. Ekness, 19, of Post Falls. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 15).
Sandra S. Tarbox, 66, of Spokane, WA. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 22).
Jaramiah D. Higgins, 19, of St. Maries. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 21).
Dispositions
Cheryl L. Minello, 57, pleaded guilty to battery on a correctional officer, a felony (Aug. 26). $1,000 fines, $825.50 costs, 26 days jail, 2 years determinate penitentiary (26 days credited, all penitentiary suspended), 2 years felony probation. Minello also pleaded guilty to reckless driving (Aug. 24). $142.50 fines, $457.50 costs, 26 days jail (26 days credited).
Henry E. Sines, 24, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence (Sept. 4). $1,000 fines, $790.50 costs, 2 years determinate penitentiary, 2 years indeterminate penitentiary (credit for time served, all penitentiary suspended, retained jurisdiction), 2 years driver’s license suspended.
Civil Court
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Darlene S. Martin, default judgment for the plaintiff of $3,987.83 (Sept. 20).
Flodin Construction LLC vs. Hailey and Adam Carter, case dismissed with prejudice (Sept. 19).
Eric and Vickie Hedlund vs. Tamara Taylor, case dismissed with prejudice (Sept. 19).
