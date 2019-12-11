Prosecutor’s Office
Glen Lambert, 71, of Plummer. Driving under the influence (Nov. 29).
Stephen Malen, 19, of Coeur d’Alene. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Nov. 30).
Victoria Fox, 46, of Santa. Animal cruelty (Dec. 1).
Dispositions
Kyle E. Jestila, 28, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing officers (Nov. 24). $150 fines, $157.50 costs, 40 days jail (26 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
John P. Schraufnagel, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (Oct. 25). $197.50 costs, 90 days jail (80 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation. Schraufnagel also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (Oct. 25). $100 fines, $297 costs.
Civil Court
There are no new civil court cases.
