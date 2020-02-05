Tuesday, Jan. 28
11:48 a.m.: A logging truck driver said they saw a number of horses tied to trees along the Benewah Creek Road. The driver said the horses didn’t appear to have food, and was concerned that one might be dead.
4:50 p.m.: A woman said her husband was with another man who had broken down on the St. Joe River Road, and that the man’s vehicle was blocking traffic. A Shoshone County deputy later called in and said they were en route to the county line with the man’s son, saying the man had kicked the son out further up the road. An arrest was made.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
10:40 a.m.: A landlord said there was suspicious activity at their apartments. They said many people came to and left an apartment without knocking, and that teenagers were reported hanging out in a stand of trees nearby. The caller said they’d encouraged residents to report suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.
11:01 a.m.: Sheriff Dave Resser said that a man was reportedly blocking a street in St. Maries with a vehicle, and refused to move it. He advised deputies to take the vehicle’s information and relevant names if any further complaints are called in.
11:04 a.m.: A Tensed firefighter requested response for a dumpster fire near the county shed.
3:53 p.m.: A Plummer woman said a man was drunk in the street, wallowing in the mud. She said he asked her to help him stand, but she could not as he was too heavy. She requested tribal police contact to assist.
6:19 p.m.: A woman in Tensed said she was afraid her husband would hit her due to a dispute. The husband then asked to be put on the phone, said that he had done nothing wrong and that she was threatening him.
Thursday, Jan. 30
1:07 a.m.: A deputy toned Emida fire twice during the night but received no response. When contacted and informed, the fire chief said they would perform a check on communications equipment.
1:05 p.m.: A DeSmet resident reported a domestic disturbance, saying that a woman was holding a baby and another woman was chasing her around yelling at her.
1:55 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported the theft of medications from their address.
2:53 p.m.: A man in St. Maries said a neighbor was digging a ditch through a road again.
4:12 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said they’d given their debit card to another person, and they’d used it to the point of overdrawing. Dispatch advised the resident to cancel the card, then write out a statement for investigators.
Saturday, Feb. 1
10:38 a.m.: A St. Maries woman said she was out by the sewer ponds on state 3, and a branch fell off of a tree and struck her car. She called for a tow.
11:40 a.m.: A caller in St. Maries reported a chimney fire at a house near IGA. When informed, the owner did not seem concerned, and said that they would handle it.
12:16 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said a neighbor’s pitbull had tried to bite them, and was running loose in an alley nearby. An arrest was made.
8:28 p.m.: A DeSmet woman said an unknown couple – one man and one woman – was standing on her porch for no clear reason.
Sunday, Feb. 2
7:30 p.m.: An out-of-county woman said she wanted to file charges against the government in Idaho and all over. She alleged the government is watching her by satellite.
3:59 p.m.: A St. Maries business reported a petty theft by a juvenile. An arrest was made.
