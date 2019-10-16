Members of the group are
Governor’s representative: Brian Wonderlich, Office of the Governor
Member, Idaho House of Representatives: Representative Sage Dixon
Member, Idaho Senate: Senator Steve Vick
County commissioner: Boundary County Commissioner Dan Dinning
Large forest manufacturing representative: Tom Schultz, Idaho Forest Group
Small forest manufacturing representative: Brett Bennett, Bennett Lumber
Industrial forest landowner representative: Anna Torma, PotlatchDeltic
Logger representative: Tim Christopherson, Associated Logging Contractors
Family forest landowner representative: David Easley, Idaho Forest Owners Association President
Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership representative: Rick Tholen, Payette Forest Coalition
Conservation non-governmental organization representative: Kurt Dyroff, National Wild Turkey Federation
Conservation non-governmental organization representative: John Robison, Idaho Conservation League
Idaho Lands Resource Coordinating Council representative: Knute Sandahl, State Fire Marshal
Idaho Department of Lands: Director Dustin Miller and Peg Polichio
U.S. Forest Service Northern Region 1: Tim Garcia
U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region 4: David Rosenkrance
Natural Resources Conservation Service: Curtis Elke, State Conservationist
Tribal representative: To be named in the near future
