Members of the group are

Governor’s representative: Brian Wonderlich, Office of the Governor

Member, Idaho House of Representatives: Representative Sage Dixon

Member, Idaho Senate: Senator Steve Vick

County commissioner: Boundary County Commissioner Dan Dinning

Large forest manufacturing representative: Tom Schultz, Idaho Forest Group

Small forest manufacturing representative: Brett Bennett, Bennett Lumber

Industrial forest landowner representative: Anna Torma, PotlatchDeltic

Logger representative: Tim Christopherson, Associated Logging Contractors

Family forest landowner representative: David Easley, Idaho Forest Owners Association President

Idaho Forest Restoration Partnership representative: Rick Tholen, Payette Forest Coalition

Conservation non-governmental organization representative: Kurt Dyroff, National Wild Turkey Federation

Conservation non-governmental organization representative: John Robison, Idaho Conservation League

Idaho Lands Resource Coordinating Council representative: Knute Sandahl, State Fire Marshal

Idaho Department of Lands: Director Dustin Miller and Peg Polichio

U.S. Forest Service Northern Region 1: Tim Garcia

U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Region 4: David Rosenkrance

Natural Resources Conservation Service: Curtis Elke, State Conservationist

Tribal representative: To be named in the near future

