Monday, March 9
12:08 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported she was nearly hit by a Honda Civic on Tenth Street and that it had followed her for approximately 30 minutes after she flipped off the driver because her son was in the car and if they had hit her, they would have hit the side he was on.
1:45 p.m.: An ambulance responded to a report of a St. Maries woman being dragged by a car.
Tuesday, March 10
12:12 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported their neighbor’s dogs were constantly barking. He said has been kept up too many nights by the dogs and said that if the sheriff’s department did not do anything about it that he would. He then hung up.
8:02 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that they noticed a cat on a pole, in front of Jim’s Auto, and that it could not get down. The caller was unsure if the cat was on a power pole or a phone pole.
2:37 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that her daughter shoved some metal and stuff in her doors and that she could no longer get in her vehicle. She wanted to know if her daughter had committed a misdemeanor or a felony.
Wednesday, March 11
6:58 a.m.: A Plummer man reported that he received more money than required for an item he listed for sale in the paper. The buyer asked him to use the extra money for shipping and then return what was left. He was advised not to cash the check and report it to the FBI fraud number.
8:30 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported that someone dropped a mattress in the middle of the road near the pole yard and Eight Street, Plummer.
Thursday, March 12
8:15 a.m.: A Spokane resident who travels to St. Maries for work found an American Pitbull Terrior, white with a brown face and grey eyes, on the northern outskirts of Plummer. He said he would keep the dog in Spokane for the owner. And he would like to keep the dog if the owner is not found.
6:18 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that a 13 year old was out of control and trying to get knives. She said the juvenile had a history of things like this but this was the worst it had been. She said he is trying to drive her crazy. The juvenile could be heard saying that he did not want to be there.
1:20 p.m.: A Plummer girl reported her grandmother was buying her siblings chips but not her, and that she threw her favorite shirt and jeans behind the dryer.
Friday, March 13
10:05 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that it appeared someone was living in her pump house and crawling under an old barn.
11:08 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that her children’s father went to the bar and left her girls alone. She went to the house to pick up the girls but they would not unlock the front door.
Saturday, March 14
8:05 a.m.: An out of county woman reported to a police officer that there were people on her property wearing camouflage and eye-black telling her to get back in her vault. She also said that a bunch of people next to her property were doing drugs. She did not want the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office notified.
9:46 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that drivers were sliding backwards down Capital Hill. A city maintenance crew was requested.
11:41 a.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that a state plow truck lost its plow on Main Street. The plow struck multiple parked vehicles. The vehicles were empty. No injuries were reported.
3:48 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported that five boys, one of whom may have been a girl, were trying to kick in a bathroom door at the little league field.
Tuesday, March 17
7:55 a.m.: A Tensed man requested a VIN inspection of a vehicle he pulled out of the bushes on tribal lands. He said the vehicle had been there for five to six years.
