Banner Bank is hosting a local food drive throughout the month of September. All food and cash donations made at the St. Maries Branch will stay local, going directly to Community Action Partnership.
“We’re inviting clients and the local community to please consider making a food or cash donation at our branch through September 30,” Aki Hicks, branch manager, said.
Banner Bank is located at 1500 Main Avenue in St. Maries.
