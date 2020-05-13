The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks candidates to serve on the Crop Residue Burning (CRB) Advisory Committee.
The CRB Advisory Committee provides input to DEQ on crop residue burning issues across Idaho and is comprised of 14 members from environmental, farming, health, and tribal organizations.
Vacancies include a grower representative from northern Idaho, a health professional representative, and three environmental representatives.
The committee meets annually to review program procedures, evaluate performance during the most recently concluded burn season, and recommend improvements.
To apply, submit a letter or email indicating why you are interested and outline your qualifications for the position.
Applications will be accepted through June 8, 2020.
Submit questions or application materials to mark.boyle@deq.idaho.gov.
