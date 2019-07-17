I have never understood why Jello recipes are called salads, I always thought they should be more of a dessert. This Jello salad is creamy and cool, great as a side dish for a picnic.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Jello Salad: Open a can of sliced pears (29 ounce) and drain 1 cup of the pear juice into a bowl and discard the rest of the liquid. Set bowl aside. Add 1 cup of water to the pear juice and microwave the liquid for 2 to 3 minutes or until the liquid is boiling. Add a box of raspberry jello (6 ounce) to the boiling liquid and stir until all the jello is dissolved. Set bowl in the refrigerator and allow to cool for about 10 minutes (do not want it to set). Pour pears and an 8 ounce package of cream cheese (room temp.) into a large blender. Add in cooled jello and a 12 ounce container of Cool Whip. Blend until completely combined. Pour jello into a 9”x13” pan and set in the refrigerator until jello is completely set (about 3-4 hours). Serve topped with whipped cream and fresh raspberries.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club meeting and luncheon is July 17 at noon at the home of Eileen Walker. Contact Eileen, 208-682-2856 for directions.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club workshop is July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall.
90thBirthday: A ninetieth birthday party and potluck for Marian Jones is July 20 at noon at the Harrison Grange Hall. The meat and rolls will be provided. Guests are asked to bring salads and desserts. No gifts please, your presence is a present enough.
Concert in Park: The Harrison Summer Concert Series presents Bubble and Squeak, an acoustic duo on July 20. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harrison City Park. The next concert will be Bill Bozley playing a variety of acoustic music on July 27. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the music.
Coronation: The Coronation of the Old Time Picnic King and Queen is Fri., July 26 at the Harrison Grange Hall. The potluck will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the coronation of Bill and Wilma Mason, this year’s royal couple.
Crane Yard Sale: The Crane Historical Society’s annual yard sale on Sat., July 27 and Sun., July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Crane Museum Preservation. Donations would be appreciated. If you would like to donate items to this sale, drop off dates are Mon., Tue., and Wed., July 22, 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to noon or call 208-689-3194 for an appointment.
Old Time Picnic: The Harrison Old Time Picnic is Sunday, July 28. The picnic committee is looking for volunteers to help with the picnic. If you would like to be a part of this historic event, contact Marian Jones, 208-689-3323.
Fun Run: A 1.5 mile, 5 K and 10K Fun Run will be held on July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the Harrison Trail Head. Contact Fred and Judy Muhs, 689-3366 for more information.
Old Time Parade: The Harrison Old Time Parade is July 28. The Kiddie Parade will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the main parade at 10:30 a.m. Children can decorate their bikes, their wagons, even their dogs and join in the fun. Prizes will be given for the best entries. The kiddie parade entries are to meet by the Baptist Church before the parade.
Old Time Lunch: The Harrison Old Time Picnic lunch is July 28. It will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Harrison Senior Citizens will be serving hamburgers, homemade potato salad and BBQ beans, homemade desserts, water and soda. The cost is $10 per person. Children under 5 are $5.
Rose Lake Reunion: The Rose Lake All Class Reunion is Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who attended Rose Lake School and/or lives in the community are welcome to attend.
Raffle tickets for the 2019 Rose Lake Raffle are available for $1 each. The tickets are available on the day of the reunion or can be purchased by sending your name and address and phone number with payment to: Rose Lake Historical Society, 14917 S. Queen St., Cataldo, Id 83810. Need not be present to win.
Market: The Grange Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park between the grange hall and the library. Contact Debbie Lockhart, 208-889-8057, if you would like to rent vendor space.
Quilt Raffle: The Dig and Delve Garden Club is raffling a handcrafted blanket chest and a handmade full size quilt. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit local charities. Tickets for each raffle are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winner will be drawn on Dec. 12. Tickets can be purchased from any Garden Club member or contact Maxine Christensen, 208-689-3751.
Church Services: The Harrison Community Baptist Church Sunday School is at 8:45 a.m. and the Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m.
The Crossroads Baptist Church in Rose Lake has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and the Sunday Worship Service is at 11:00 a.m.
The River of Life Community Church in Medimont has Sunday School at 8:30 a.m. and the Sunday Worship Service is at 10:00 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall.
