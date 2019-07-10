Creole Black Bean: 1 1/2-2 pounds Smoked Sausage, sliced in 1/2” pieces, browned 3 15-oz. cans Black Beans, drained 1 1/2 cups chopped Onions 1 1/2 cups chopped Green Peppers 1 1/2 cups chopped Celery 4 Garlic Cloves, minced 2 teaspoons Dried Thyme 1 1/2 teaspoons Dried Oregano 1 1/2 teaspoons Pepper 1 Chicken Bouillon cube 3 Bay Leaves 8-oz. can Tomato Sauce* 1 cup Water *Variation-you may substitute a 14.5-oz. cof stewed tomatoes for the tomato sauce
Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours or on high 4 hours. Remove bay leaves. Can be served over rice, with a salad and fresh fruit for dessert.
Visiting: Son, Jeremy Rohrich; daughter-in-law, Monica and grandchildren, Caden and Cadty of Eugene, Ore. visited his mom, Kim Rohrich of Fernwood and grandparents, Dave and Velda Ausman of Fernwood.
Bingo: Frankie Smith was the caller for UpRiver Bingo on July 3. There were 15 UpRiver bingo players. Winners were Sue Taylor, Dave Sawley, Kim Rohrich, Janice Hardman, Ron Rowsey, Anna Rowsey, Freda Albert, Tina Smith, Kathy Clearwater, Monica Rohrich. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center. Cards are four for $1. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on July 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Please bring your own box.
Gun Raffle: Members of the Clearwater Bible Church in Emida will be at Harvest Foods and Archie’s IGA selling tickets on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are two guns, a Rugger 44 mag revolver an a Steven’s 12 gage shot gun that are being raffled. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be on Sept. 14. Need not be present to win. All proceeds will go into the new church building fund.
ECC: The Emida Community Center’s monthly meeting will be on July 16 at 5 p.m. in the Emida Community Center’s kitchen. Open to the public.
ESS: The Emida Secret Sisters will meet on July 16 at the Emida Community Center at 5:30 p.m.
