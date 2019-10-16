Wednesday, Oct. 9
8:28 a.m.: A driver near Plummer stopped at Rocky Point to use facilities and saw a boat on a trailer, partially launched on the ramp, with nobody around. The caller was concerned, as the vehicle had been there for some time.
9:34 a.m.: An employee at St. Maries High School reported a student had been hit with a rock. An arrest was made.
Thursday, Oct. 10
11:59 a.m.: A man said items were stolen out of his vehicle while he was out hunting. A report was entered.
3:17 p.m.: A St. Maries resident complained that a company was driving dump trucks through his river property, tearing up the land in the area.
4:14 p.m.: A St. Maries man said he had pawned his gun at a local shop. However, the owner said that the gun had since been stolen, and offered to pay him the full value. The resident wanted the incident logged with the sheriff’s office.
Friday, Oct. 11
2:00 p.m.: A deputy was dispatched to St. Maries High School for a weapons violation.
9:33 p.m.: A St. Maries ambulance advised it would be delayed returning to Benewah County after striking a deer. The driver advised there was only headlight damage to the vehicle. Kootenai County was advised to make a report.
Saturday, Oct. 12
4:36 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said his wife was screaming and hitting him in the face with a pillow. Dispatch advised both parties to separate until deputies could arrive. An arrest was made.
5:27 p.m.: A Plummer resident reported trespassers hunting on his property. He said the hunters claimed to be tribal members, and that they had a right to be there.
Sunday, Oct. 13
1:43 p.m.: A Fernwood residence said three men in a red pickup were lingering in front of her property. The caller did not know the men or why they were loitering there.
Monday, Oct. 14
10:24 a.m.: A deputy was flagged down by hunters from another state. The hunters said they had tags to hunt whitetail deer. However, they said they had instead shot a bull moose by mistake.
11:13 a.m.: Assistance was requested at a logging accident near Bond Creek in Shoshone County. A man was hit in the back with a tree, and was injured.
6:15 p.m.: A St. Maries woman asked for a deputy at her residence. She said she was eating dinner and someone shot a hole in her house.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
9:47 a.m.: A Plummer resident said she had three chainsaws stolen. She suspected a man she knew stole them and pawned them.
