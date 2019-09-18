Hospice of North Idaho will host a free screening of “Being Mortal” in both St. Maries and Pinehurst.
The documentary explores the relationship between patients and their physicians during the patients end-of-life journey. The documentary will show different pathways patients have taken during their last few weeks of life.
Those who attend will get an in-depth look at conversation dynamics, medical approaches and emotional trials.
After the screening, viewers can ask questions and join in on a discussion with Hospice of North Idaho. Refreshments will be provided at the documentary screening.
The screening in St. Maries will be on Wednesday Sept. 18 at 10 a.m in the Benewah Community Hospital Boardroom, and the Pinehurst screening will be on Sept. 19th at 10 a.m at the Shoshone Medical Center Outreach and Educational Center.
For more information visit honi.org or call 208-772-7994.
