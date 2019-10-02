Larry and Lynnel Wolfe will re-open the St. Joe Lodge next week.
The restaurant, a longtime staple in the area, was re-opened by the couple a few years ago but was closed to allow the pair to care for an ailing family member. Once re-opened next Wednesday, Oct. 9, the restaurant will operate Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call the lodge at 208-245-2284.
