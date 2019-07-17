One-Pot Easy Chicken: 6-8 Potatoes, quartered 1-2 large Onions, sliced 3-5 Carrots, cubed 5 pounds Chicken, skin removed, quartered (legs and thighs work well) 1 small Onion, chopped 1 teaspoon Black Pepper 1 Tablespoon Whole Cloves 1 Tablespoon Garlic Salt 1 Tablespoon fresh Oregano, chopped 1 teaspoon dried Rosemary 1/2 cup Chicken Broth
Layer potatoes, sliced onions and carrots in bottom of slow cooker. Rinse and pat chicken dry. In bowl, mix together chopped onions, pepper, cloves and garlic salt. Dredge chicken in seasonings. Place in cooker over vegetables. Spoon any remaining seasonings over chicken. Sprinkle with oregano and rosemary. Pour chicken broth over chicken. Cover. Cook on low 6 hours. Makes 6 servings.
UCU: There were six members present at the UpRiver Community United, Inc. meeting. Topics discussed were having a better communication over food vendors coming to Pioneer Days; taking care of the new floor in the building; lighting for Pioneer Days and lights to put up for Friday’s night event; putting the date of UCU meeting in the Tri-Community Library’s newsletter.
Pioneer Days were further discussed; a work day to put up lights on the gazebo, paint the horseshoe pits and repairs to be done before the event.
Flag Pole: The concrete for the flag pole located at the Fernwood CAF Building was donated by St. Maries Concrete.
Elizabeth Shick of Portland, Ore. visited her grandparents, Dean and Claudia Shick of Santa.
Bingo: Hal Albert was the caller at UpRiver Bingo on July 11. There were 12 bingo players. Winners were Velda Ausman, Frankie Smith, Tina Smith, Freda Albert, Kathy Clearwater, Ron Rowsey, Janice Hardman, Anna Rowsey, Sue Taylor and Cathy Anderson. The “Progressive Pot” is up to $76 and the “Hot Ball” is up to $201.
Birthdays: Anna Rowsey of Fernwood celebrated her 75th birthday with family and friends. Anna was born on July 11, 1944 in Brigham City, Utah.
Freda Albert of Santa celebrated her 87th birthday with family and friends. Freda was born on July 15, 1932 in Verona, Mich.
Weight Club: There were six members present at the July 12 meeting. Cathy Anderson was the Queen of the Week.
The UpRiver Weight Club will be having its annual potluck “Summertime Fling” on July 19 at 11 a.m. Members are asked to bring their favorite dish(es) and White Elephant items. There will be no early meeting on July 19.
Gun Raffle: Two members from the Clearwater Bible Church in Emida will be at the Fernwood Mercantile on July 20 selling tickets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two guns, a Rugger 44 mag revolver and a Steven’s 12 gage shot gun are being raffled. Tickets are $10 each. Need not be present to win. The drawing will be on Sept. 14. All proceeds will go into the new church building fund.
Fernwood Days: Fernwood Days will be July 26 and 27. July 26 will be an evening event with music by the “Jam Shack”. This will be a family dance at the Gazebo. There will be hot dogs and beverages for purchase. The Beer Garden will be open to those 21 and older.
July 27 will begin at 6 to 10:30 a.m.- the Fernwood’s Fireman’s Breakfast. “All-U-Can-Eat” with scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, French toast, biscuits & gravy and choice of beverage. 9 to 10 a.m.- sign up for Horse Shoe Pitching; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.- various vendors; 10 a.m.- Parade - sign-up and line-up 9:30 a.m. by the Depot. Cash prizes for best categories- float, vehicle, adult, youth, animal and group; 10:30- Horse Shoe Pitching, begins immediately following the parade, Men’s-Women’s-Doubles; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.- Beer Garden open; 11 a.m./1 p.m./2:30 p.m.- Gold Hill Digger Gem and Mineral Club demonstrations; 1 to 3 p.m.- music by the Smith Family; 1 p.m.- Watermelon Eating contest; 4 p.m.- Community Benefit Auction.
Afternoon events include the Bounce House, snow cones and games at the UpRiver Bible Church; ice cream from the Friends of the Library and Bingo with food and pie at the Fernwood Senior Center.
Camp: Pastor Brian Primer of Fernwood has been the Program Director for Pinecroft Christian Camp for 14 years. It is an 80 acre camp facility just north of Newport, Wa./Oldtown, Id. Pastor Travis Frank of Emida was the Speaker for the camp. Brian's son, Jim Primer and Tehan Molee of Fernwood were the Cabin Leaders; nephew, Josh Butcher of Plummer was the Recreation Director. Camp is open to junior high and high school students.
