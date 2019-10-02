The Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel was honored as “Tribal Destination of the Year” for its Cultural Tourism Program, accepting the award during the 21st annual American Indian Tourism Conference last month in Oklahoma
The resort has undergone six expansions since the Coeur d’Alene Tribes opened the facility in 1993. The tribe’s Cultural Tourism Program is meant to educate tourists about the culture of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and its history through hands-on tours and experiences like a bison ranch tour, guided hikes and canoe trips and tours of the Steptoe Battle site.
The Coeur d’Alene Casino was also honored earlier by the National Tour Association as a Silver Medal winner and “Distinguished Dozen” member for its main casino and gaming property.
