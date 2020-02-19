The city of Harrison is accepting applications for the position of city treasurer.
The position, previously occupied by Kara Henderson, will be part-time and duties will include administrative and financial oversight as well as planning duties for the city.
The applicant will also be in charge of administration of the city budget as well as cash handling and audits.
When asked about why the city now has a vacancy of its treasurer position, city officials denied comment on the matter, and just said they are now accepting applications.
Hours for the position are advertised to be around 24 to 30 hours per week.
The city of Harrison also recently put out a notice that it is now accepting applications for a general laborer.
The hire will be required to operate various hand and power tools safely and also be in charge of custodial tasks, snow removal, and will perform minor equipment maintenance.
Most of the work conditions will be outside and hours will mainly be Monday through Friday.
For more information and a full job description for both of these positions, applicants are asked to contact Harrison City Hall at 208-689-3212 or visit www.cityofharrisonid.com.
