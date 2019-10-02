Friday, Sept. 27
3:23 a.m.: A St. Maries man said someone was trespassing on his property. He said he heard sounds outside his home and thought they were from an animal. He then heard a cell phone ring tone which was not his own.
12:17 p.m.: A Tensed woman said she forgot her hearing aids at Camp Sanders the previous year, and that the camp had called to tell her they had been turned into lost and found. She went to retrieve them, but was told by the camp that they had since been stolen. She requested a police report on the theft for insurance purposes.
Saturday, Sept. 28
1:27 p.m.: A St. Maries resident asked for deputies to respond to her barn to speak with her and her husband about a “disturbance.” An arrest was made.
1:53 p.m.: A resident near St. Maries requested deputies at a relative’s house for a domestic incident. He said his ex-girlfriend had tried to run him and his son over with a car.
Sunday, Sept. 29
3:08 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said her son was out of control to the point of causing harm to himself and property. An arrest was made.
Monday, Sept. 30
11:11 a.m.: A woman in Plummer called saying her son was hitting her daughter.
6:50 p.m.: A Benwah County man said his parents were visiting from out of state, and had gone on a fishing trip early in the morning. The man said he hadn’t heard from them in some time, and didn’t know where they’d gone. He gave a description of their rental vehicle and asked deputies to watch for them.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
10:00 a.m.: A St. Maries gas station reported a vehicle that had driven off without paying for gasoline. The caller gave a description of the vehicle and occupants.
