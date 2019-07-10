My son, Jerry Rodgers, loves his girlfriends’, Rachel Gewiss’, apple cheesecake bars. She gave me the recipe so I could share it with everyone.
Apple-Cinnamon Cheesecake Bars: Open a can of Pillsbury crescent rolls and place entire sheet of dough in the bottom of a 9”x13” baking dish. Stretch to fit and firmly press down the dough to cover the bottom of pan. In a small microwavable bowl, mix together 2-1/2 cups finely chopped peeled sweet-tart apples and 1 tsp. apple pie spice or cinnamon. Microwave on high for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring after each minute, until apples are softened. In a mixing bowl, mix together 2 (8 ounce) packages of cream cheese, 1 cup sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla. Mix on medium speed until smooth. Stir in apple mixture and spread on top of the dough. Bake 30 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and baked through. Cool on cooling rack 1 hour: refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of apple pie spice if desired. Serves 15.
Movie in the Park: The Harrison Chamber is presenting a movie in the Park on July 10 at dusk (around 8 or 8:30 p.m.) weather permitting. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the outdoor movie. The movie is yet to be announced.
Garden Club: The Garden Club meeting and luncheon is July 11 at noon at the Medicine Mountain Grange in Medimont.
Concert in Park: The Harrison Summer Concert Series presents Tamarack Ridge Band on July 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Harrison City Park. The next concert will be Bubble and Squeak, an acoustic duo on July 20. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the music.
Golf Scramble: The Twenty-first Harrison Community Benefit Scramble is July 13 at the St. Maries Golf Course, 900 Golf Course Rd., St. Maries. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. It is a 4-person Yellow Ball/Scramble, 18 holes of golf, lunch, raffle, and free beer. The cost is $35 per player. There is a limit of 18 teams. The fee does not include the $26 green fee or cart rental. All proceeds benefit the local community. Lunch, awards presentation and raffle will be after the last team is in. Sign up at the St. Maries Golf Course or at HDB Marine. For more information contact Isaac or Jessica, 208-689-3268.
Layton Memorial: A memorial for Lee Layton of Medimont, is July 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Country Barn Bed and Breakfast Event Center at 18500 S. Old Lane Rd., Cataldo. Lunch will be provided.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club meeting and luncheon is July 17 at noon at the home of Eileen Walker. Contact Eileen, 208-682-2856 for directions.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club workshop is July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall. Bring along your quilting, sewing or craft project, sewing machine and a sack lunch. It is a great time to get new ideas from fellow quilters and crafters while working on your quilt or craft project.
90thBirthday: A ninetieth birthday party and potluck for Marian Jones is July 20 at noon at the Harrison Grange Hall. The meat and rolls will be provided. Guests are asked to bring salads and desserts. No gifts please, your presence is a present enough.
Coronation: The Coronation of the Old Time Picnic King and Queen is Fri., July 26 at the Harrison Grange Hall. The potluck will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the coronation of Bill and Wilma Mason, this year’s royal couple.
Crane Yard Sale: The Crane Historical Society will be holding its annual yard sale on Sat., July 27 and Sun., July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Crane Museum Preservation. Donations would be appreciated. If you would like to donate items to this sale, drop off dates are Mon., Tue., and Wed., July 22, 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to noon or call 208-689-3194 for an appointment.
Old Time Picnic: The Harrison Old Time Picnic is Sunday, July 28. The picnic committee is looking for volunteers to help with the picnic planning and help on the day of the picnic. If you would like to be a part of this historic event, contact Marian Jones, 208-689-3323.
Market: The Grange Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park between the grange hall and the library. Contact Debbie Lockhart, 208-889-8057, if you would like to rent vendor space.
