Prosecutor’s Office
Vanessa G. Edwards, 65, of St. Maries. Battery (Sept. 28).
Daniel K. Zurcher, 19, of Plummer. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Aug. 24).
Randall W. Ohrt, 68, of St. Maries. Violation of a civil protection order (June 17-Oct. 3).
Kyle L. Reis, 61, of Kennewick, WA. Two counts of felony perjury (Sept. 23-26).
Kyle Lulloff, 53, of Coeur d’Alene. Felony burglary (Sept. 14).
Randy J. Stalford, 30, of Santa. Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges (Oct. 6).
Robet C. Marquette, 44, of St. Maries. Unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony (Sept. 23).
Dispositions
George L. Benson, 66, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving and open container of alcohol in the vehicle (Aug. 8). $207.50 fines, $207.50 costs, 60 days jail (60 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Denise J. Gauthier, 53, pleaded guilty to petty theft (Aug. 28). $142.50 fines, $207.50 costs, 180 days jail (174 days suspended), 2 years unsupervised probation.
Brenda S. Sibert, 51, pleaded guilty to petty theft (July 18). $180.50 costs, 30 days jail (30 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Discover Bank vs. Katelyn N. Mateopablo, petition granted to the plaintiff for $4,829.79 (Oct. 3).
Capital One Bank NA vs. Christine M. Hodgson, petition granted to the plaintiff for $3,882.90 (Oct. 3).
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Spencer L. Blodgett, default judgment for the plaintiff of $4,130.64 (Oct. 3).
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Dawn Offerman, dismissed with prejudice (Oct. 4).
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Steve Birmingham, dismissed without prejudice (Oct. 7).
North Idaho Credit Corp. vs. Blake W. Norton, default judgment for the plaintiff of $4,747.30 (Oct. 9).
Kathleen and Michael Harvey vs. Chad L. Stalford and Britney Derosia, default judgment for the plaintiffs of $11,000.00 (Oct. 3).
Dana McCandless vs. Diana L. Warden, petition granted to the plaintiff for $5,089.00 (Oct. 9).
