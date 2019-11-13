The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks (IACRC) and Idaho Women 100 are sponsoring a contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout the state of Idaho for all elections in 2020.
Designs must be submitted online at https://adacountyelections.com/sticker-contest no later than 11:59 p.m. on November 24, 2019. For more information, visit IdahoWomen100.com.
