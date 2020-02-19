Area residents are invited to the USA1 Awards banquet and auction this month.
The event will be hosted by the St. Joe River Jet Boat Race committee at the Eagles Lodge on Feb. 29.
Social hour will start at 5 p.m followed by dinner at 6 p.m provided by Drumming Up BBQ. Awards will be handed out during the dinner and the auction will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchase through the St. Joe River Jet Boat Race Facebook page. Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP before the date of the event.
Anyone that would also like to contribute to the auction or have questions, contact Mary Skinner at 208-582-2370 or Shirley Ackerman at 208-596-1103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.