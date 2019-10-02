The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane (2316 W. First Avenue) is bringing all 323 vintage Saturday Evening Post magazine covers, 22 original oils and more from the Norman Rockwell collection at the National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, RI.
The exhibition opens Saturday, Oct. 5 and on view until January 12.
