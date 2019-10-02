The Medicare Annual Enrollment period begins October 15 and ends December 7.
People with Medicare looking to make changes to existing prescription or Medicare Advantage plans, or those seeking to enroll in new plans in Idaho can do so during this time.
Advisors from the Idaho Department of insurance are available to meet with Medicare beneficiaries and those eligible to join the federal health care program. Representatives can provide free Medicare information, including reviewing Medicare coverage options.
Call toll free (800) 247-4422 to make an appointment or to speak with a SHIBA counselor.
