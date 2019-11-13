The state of Idaho stars on the latest addition to the commemorative quarters issued by the United States Mint.
The coin, which was released last week, honors the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The wilderness area includes the main Salmon River and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. The design on the quarter depicts a piloted drift boat on a rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the wilderness.
The coin is the fifth and final quarter to be issued in 2019 by the Mint and is the 50th coin in the “America the Beautiful” quarters program.
The coin is available for purchase through the Mint’s online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters-program/ or by calling 1-800-872-6468.
