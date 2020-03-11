Tuesday, March 3
11:44 a.m.: An ambulance was dispatched to St. Maries High School after a para-professional working in the science wing collapsed and was reported as being in and out of consciousness.
1:42 p.m.: A Benewah County woman reported that a man came to her house and took something that did not belong to him. The item taken was a hopper for her satellite dish. The individual was an independent dealer for Dish network.
3:04 p.m.: A deputy was called to the bus barn to deal with a foul mouthed and unruly juvenile on the school bus.
Wednesday, March 4
1:20 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported a pit bull roaming in her neighborhood and had been in her yard until she chased it away with her car.
4:22 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported his grandson tore up his mother’s apartment. The grandmother took the grandson to Cocolalla.
5:34 p.m.: A shop and barn in Plummer caught fire. The cause is unknown.
Thursday, March 5
8:00 p.m.: A Plummer woman reported her soon to be ex-husband was belligerent, refusing to leave her apartment and threatening to take her debit card. Tribal police were notified of the event.
Friday, March 6
2:47 p.m.: An IGA employee reported a woman came into the store and made a scene related to being arrested the previous weekend and promised to come back. Deputies were advised.
6:23 p.m.: A little grey car was reported speeding through town and blowing through stop signs. The driver stopped and parked in front of the St. Maries Eye Clinic.
8:31 p.m.: A third party reported seeing a man past the weigh station by the exit to Casa De Oro lying in the ditch near the road.
11:20 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported a drunk male attending a party stole her vehicle with her dog inside. While on the phone, the male driver returned with the vehicle and could be heard taunting the woman and revving the vehicle’s engine.
Saturday, March 7
7:51 a.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that someone has been pulling into her driveway the last 3 to 4 nights at approximately 2 a.m. She said the vehicle looked like a pickup but it was too dark to see. She said she lives alone and it is scary. She plans in the next week to go get a game camera and motion sensor lights.
4:59 p.m.: A St. Maries woman went to check on her neighbor upon seeing smoke coming from the inside of the house. She and her husband found their neighbor scrubbing the kitchen floor unaware that the wood stove was smoking. The house was able to be cleared of smoke.
8:07 p.m.: A small red car was reported driving west bound in the east bound lane near the top of Peedee Hill. The driver went into a ditch and then back on the highway before exiting the vehicle. A DUI arrest was made.
Sunday, March 8
10:53 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported that he was by the Third Street gas station when a car drove by him and then his back window developed a hole in it. The man was unsure if it was a bb gun, a rock or just a bad window. A deputy was requested to inspect it.
10:34 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported himself saying he has an emergency, he is going to kill his son. He could then be heard yelling at someone. An arrest was made.
Monday, March 9
9:06 a.m.: A Benewah County resident accidently dialed 911 while wrestling with his dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.