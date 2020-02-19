Tuesday, Feb. 11
4:06 p.m.: A Plummer business reported a young woman had stolen something from the store and hidden it in her sleeve. The caller gave a description of the perpetrator.
4:48 p.m.: A St. Maries caller said they were concerned for a child’s safety after detecting a strong smell of chemical smoke on their clothes and at their home. An arrest was later made.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
11:56 a.m.: A deputy was requested at the St. Maries Middle School for a student reportedly involved in vandalism.
Thursday, Feb. 13
6:04 a.m.: A driver on Highway 95 near Tensed reported that he’d rolled his vehicle over. He reported that he’d suffered no injuries, as he was wearing his seatbelt, and requested deputy assistance.
7:50 a.m.: A caller reported that a man had stolen beer from their business. She gave a description of the man.
Friday, Feb. 14
7:12 a.m.: A St. Maries driver said she was taking her children to the bus stop. When she got out of her vehicle, she left it in reverse and it rolled down the road and into a ravine. No injuries were reported.
2:32 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said she was walking her dog with her children when a man ran out and started yelling for his dog to kill hers. She said she had a firearm, but did not draw it. The man told the woman that he had an issue with people using the road, which he said was his.
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:30 a.m.: A Plummer resident said she’d seen someone throw a rock at her daughter’s window. She said she recognized the person who threw it, and provided a name and description.
Sunday, Feb. 16
9:46 a.m.: A vehicle was reported on Benewah Creek Road for being parked sideways in the road. The caller said the vehicle was blocking one lane of travel.
Monday, Feb. 17
8:56 a.m.: A Fernwood resident complained that a neighbor’s dogs barked constantly. She also said the dogs were left outside over the weekend, and that she believed the owners to not be home at that time.
3:25 p.m.: A St. Maries man reported his sewer was backing up. City maintenance was advised.
7:05 p.m.: A St. Maries woman asked to speak with a deputy about a threat from her ex-husband. She said she wanted the threats documented.
