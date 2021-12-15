Prosecutor’s Office
Darren W. Miller, St. Maries, b. 1981. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (Dec. 1).
Samantha L. Brownell, Maine, b. 1994. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges (Dec. 6).
Criminal Dispositions
Stacey Lynn Dickey, Dalton Gardens, b. 1971. Pled guilty to inattentive or careless driving (MIS). Jail time: 90 days. Suspended: 90 days. Unsupervised probation: 1 year. Fines: $142.50. Costs: $157.50. (Dec.6).
Justin Michael Sweatfield, Fernwood, b. 1980. Pled guilty to violation of protection order (MIS). Jail time: 365 days. Suspended: 244 days. Credit time: 61 days. Supervised probation: 2 years. Costs: $187.50.
Civil Disposition
ACS Inc of Idaho vs. Alicia Landrum, default judgment granted to ACS Inc in the amount of $3,414.72 (Dec. 6).
