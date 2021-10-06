Friday, Sept. 24
12:54 p.m.: A woman driving toward Plummer on State 5 reported a man dressed in all green and wearing a gas mask leaning on a pole.
Saturday, Sept. 25
9:01 a.m.: A caller in St. Maries reported the street sign for St. John Lane had been stolen.
7:12 p.m.: A caller in St. Maries reported her neighbor had repeatedly come onto her property and diverted the creek, and the caller had caught the neighbor that day in the pump house.
Monday, Sept. 27
10:04 a.m.: A caller in St. Maries reported that someone had been coming on their property for several weeks and stealing trees.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
9:38 a.m.: A St. Maries man reported he was missing his cane but advised he would buy a new one.
Thursday, Sept. 30
8:06 a.m.: A caller on State 3 reported she found a brown tarp in the middle of the road and asked her information be provided to anyone who called in looking for their tarp.
