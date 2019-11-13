Tuesday, Nov. 5
5:11 a.m.: A dumpster was reported fully engulfed in flames in Shoshone County along the St. Joe River Road.
3:12 p.m.: A Plummer resident was reportedly beaten up by a family member that morning, and made a report to police.
4:46 p.m.: A St. Maries business said they had received some counterfeit bills, and required a deputy to stop by and retrieve them.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
6:06 a.m.: A caller advised there was a vehicle at the end of Goose Haven Road near St. Maries with a person passed out inside. They said the person had a bottle of alcohol between their legs. An arrest was made.
Thursday, Nov. 7
12:16 p.m.: P1FCU reported they had received a counterfeit bill and asked for a deputy to pick it up.
7:45 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said she was having trouble with a pair of men making threats. She said she drove past one man’s place of work on Main Ave. and that man made threatening comments.
Friday, Nov. 8
7:40 a.m.: A Tensed resident said there was a cat stuck on a power pole near the town. The caller said the cat had been there overnight, and they were unable to reach the local fire department to help the cat down.
8:00 p.m.: An Emida woman said she had been threatened by another resident. A deputy was dispatched.
8:49 p.m.: A car was reported on its side near Tensed. The caller said there were no injuries.
Saturday, Nov. 9
11:07 a.m.: A St. Maries gas station reported a vehicle for driving away without paying for fuel.
5:30 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said there was a female walking across from his residence when she fell down in the street. The caller tried to help her, but she started yelling at him. An arrest was made for pedestrian under the influence.
Sunday, Nov. 10
3:35 p.m.: A Plummer man said his wallet and cell phone were stolen while he was fueling his vehicle.
Monday, Nov. 11
4:05 p.m.: A St. Maries business reported that someone had stolen items from their store, and asked deputies to come by and review video footage.
