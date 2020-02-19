Prosecutor’s Office
Patrick U. Kennar, 34, of Plummer. Dispensing alcohol to a minor (Jan. 24).
Daniel M. Hossfeld, 30, of Coeur d’Alene. Dispensing alcohol to a minor (Jan. 24).
Derek M. Charles, 26, of St. Maries. Felony driving under the influence (BAC 0.26) (Feb. 8).
Allen J. Bryan, 19, of Longview, WA. Possession of marijuana and driving without privileges (Feb. 9).
Ty L. Haverland, 32, of Plummer. Possession of marijuana (Feb. 10).
Kimberly K. Best, 49, of Boise. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 6).
Glover J. Buell, 20, of St. Maries. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Jan. 31).
Margaret D. Nelson, 28, of St. Maries. Resisting or obstructing an officer (Feb. 9).
Randy L. Thurmond, 62, of St. Maries. Public nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 9).
David R. Maines, Jr., 57, of Wallawa, OR. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 2).
Shelby M. Lozon, 37, of DeSmet. Open container of alcohol in vehicle (Feb. 4).
Joshua L. Howard, 39, of St. Maries. Possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 11).
Dispositions
Mikaela A. Bell, 23, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance (Jan. 28). $500 fines, $965.50 costs, 2 years felony probation.
Quinlyn M. Buell, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (Jan. 12). $102.50 fines, $297.50 costs, 4 days jail (2 days credited).
Michael S. Massing, 33, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Feb. 9). $297.50 fines, $202.50 costs, 90 days jail (78 days suspended, 2 days credited), 90 days driver’s license suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation.
Jake E. Posselt, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 7). $197.50 costs, 3 days jail (3 days credited).
Lonnie P. Teeman, Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to pedestrian under the influence (Feb. 9). $157.50 costs, 30 days jail (29 days suspended, 1 day credited), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Idaho Industrial Commission vs. Jeffrey Richie and Kelsey Smith. Case dismissed with prejudice (Feb. 6).
Automated Accounts Inc vs. Angela and Ralph Shineflew. Final Judgment to the plaintiff of $1,938.96 (Feb. 12).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Deborah L Osborn. Default judgment to the plaintiff of $1,061.14 (Feb. 12).
