Beef Taco Bake: 1 pound Ground Beef 1 can (10 3/4 oz.) condensed Tomato Soup 1 cup Picante Sauce 1/2 cup Milk 6 Flour Tortillas (8”) or 8 Corn Tortillas (6”), cut into 1” pieces 1 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
Cook ground beef in 10” skillet over med-high heat until well browned, stirring often. Pour off and discard any fat. Stir in soup, picante sauce, milk, tortillas and half of the cheese in skillet. Mix well. Spoon beef mixture into 2-quart shallow baking dish. Cover. Bake at 400* for 30 minutes until beef mixture is hot and bubbling. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Serve.
Donations: Bob Short of Emida donated a plex-glass to cover the existing map and he also put up a donated birdhouse at the Santa Y Rest Area.
Hard Rock Inc of Plummer donated a load of rock and Gene Kruger delivered it to the Santa Y Rest Area.
The Palouse Divide Lodge donated 35 dozen eggs to the UpRiver Food Bank.
The Fernwood Mercantile donated canned and boxed food items to the UpRiver Food Bank.
Highway Clean-Up: The Friends of the Library will meet at the Tri-Community Library on May 2 at 9:30 a.m. for their annual highway clean-up. Everyone is welcomed to help.
