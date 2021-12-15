Gingerbread is a wonderful treat around Christmas. This bar is frosted with a cream cheese frosting that is great with the gingerbread.
Gingerbread Bars: Whisk together 2 cups flour, 2 tsp. baking soda, 1 Tbsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. Ginger, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg, 1/4 tsp. ground cloves, 1/2 tsp. salt. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter, 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 cup dark brown sugar, 1-1/4 tsp. vanilla, 1/3 cup molasses, 1 large egg. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Spread in a greased 9”x13” pan and bake for 20 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Let cool.
Frosting: Beat together 3 Tbls. butter and 6 ounces of cream cheese. Beat in 2-1/4 cups powder sugar (add a little milk if too thick). Spread over the cooled bars. Garnish with sprinkles.
Worthwhile Club: The Worthwhile Club of Medimont Christmas luncheon and party is Dec. 15 at noon at the home of Edie Cress. Members and guests may bring a gift valued at $15 or less to participate in the gift exchange.
Christmas Concert: The Harrison Elementary Christmas Concert is Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room. The students will be performing Christmas classics to celebrate the season. Students should come to their classrooms dressed in festive clothes or Christmas colors by 6:50 p.m. The PTO is raffling off 3 gift baskets: Baking into Christmas by the kindergarten and first grads; Have Yourself a Meaty Christmas by second and third grades; Holiday Cast and Blast by fourth and fifth grades. They will have raffle tickets available before the concert and draw the winner following the concert.
Quilting: The Grange Grannies Quilting Club is meeting Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange Hall in Medimont. Bring along your quilting, sewing, or craft project, sewing machine and a snack lunch.
Breakfast: The Community Family Breakfast is Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. at the Medicine Mountain Grange. There is no charge for the breakfast.
Christmas Break: Harrison Elementary and Kootenai Jr./Sr. High Schools will be closed for Dec. 20 to Dec. 31. School will resume on Jan. 3.
Christmas Eve: There is a Christmas Eve Candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Harrison Community Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.