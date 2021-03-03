Tuesday, February 23
10:39 a.m.: A deputy was requested after a female brought alcohol into St. Maries High School.
2:23 p.m.: A man notified the sheriff’s office that he is taking care of a property for a woman because people have been stealing timber from the property since her husband passed away.
Thursday, February 25
9:39 p.m.: A man reported that a woman he knew attempted to run him off the road in Kootenai County and again in Rockford, WA. She then followed him home and kicked in his front door.
12:44 p.m.: A woman reported that she was driving approximately 50mph on State 5, near St. Maries, when she was flipped off by a driver who passed her on a double yellow line.
2:14 p.m.: Falling rocks were reported near 83500 State 3, St. Maries.
2:40 p.m.: A man was contacted by dispatch after he called and then changed his mind. The man said he spotted a vehicle running with children left inside. The man said he took the keys out of the vehicle. When an adult returned to the vehicle, he told her she should not do that.
Saturday, February 27
4:55 p.m.: A woman reported “that she pulled onto some road to pee” when something became stuck under her vehicle. She requested a “state bull to come by and give her a pull.” She was traveling with someone else, but neither of them knew where they were.
5:10 p.m.: A Plummer resident requested a deputy because someone pulled into their driveway all the way to the garage and was just sitting there. He said would not go outside.
Sunday, February 28
6:02 p.m.: A deputy was requested because a closed store had only its Christmas lights still on and the caller did not think that was normal. It was confirmed by the store owner to be normal.
7:56 p.m.: A driver reported that they left their vehicle near a dumpster on Benewah Road and returned the next day to find the passenger door unlocked, the gas tank open, and the trunk lid open. He said a 600-watt amp, Bluetooth device, wallet, license, $10, snowboarding boots, full toolbox, longboard, antifreeze, power steering fluid, speaker wire, pants, socks, two shirts and a backpack were taken out of the vehicle.
Monday, March 1
12:49 p.m.: A St. Maries woman reported that her identity was stolen, and an unemployment claim was filed in her name.
