Prosecutor’s Office
Laurence B. Lindsay, 23, St. Maries, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, April 16.
Mathew E. Hoffman, 20, Post Falls, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, April 18.
Riley D. Auten, March 23, possession of LSD, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, April 18, Post Falls.
Courtney L. Reed, 21, Spokane, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, Spokane, April 19.
Megan K. Hershman, 31, Spokane, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, April 20.
