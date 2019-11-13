Prosecutor’s Office
Danyell D. Young, 42, a transient. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin (Nov. 1).
William D. Sorenson, 46, a transient. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin (Nov. 1).
Ryan T. Gabourie, 33, of Plummer. Resisting officers, frequenting a place where drugs are used and possession of drug paraphernalia (Nov. 1).
Dispositions
Andrew S. Addy, 31, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Sept. 28). $297.50 fines, $202.50 costs, 2 days jail (2 days credited), 90 days driver’s license suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Sean G. Doyle, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (Aug. 31). $150 fines, $197.50 costs, 30 days jail (30 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Joshua L. Howard, 39, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges (Aug. 5). $172.50 costs, 11 days jail, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Matthew A. Neal, 38, pleaded guilty to driving without privileges (May 29). $172.50 costs, 14 days jail (14 days suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Morris H. Olson, 65, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace (Sept. 3). $157.50 costs, 30 days jail (29 days suspended, 1 day credited), 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Chapman Financial Services vs. Nathan and Leona Albineua, case dismissed with prejudice (Oct. 31).
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Teresa and Wayne Reid, default judgment for the plaintiff of $17,891.83 (Nov 6).
Anthony Koroush vs. Benewah Community Hospital, case dismissed with prejudice (Oct. 23).
