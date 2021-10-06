Prosecutor’s Office
Robert D. Grove, Clinton, MT, b. 1982. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. (September 12)
Kadence S. Janssen, Spokane Valley, b. 2000. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. (September 22)
Charles E. Christian, Fernwood, b. 1984. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. (September 23)
James E. Langholz, St. Maries, b. 2003. Misdemeanor: commercial burglary. (September 23)
Brett J. Palmer, Jr., Fernwood, b. 1989. Misdemeanor: driving while suspended and no insurance (second offence within five years). (September 23)
Damien M. Daniels, Plummer, b. 1989. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges. (September 24)
Preston C. Boyd, St. Maries, b. 1990. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges. (September 25)
Zachary J. Haning, St. Maries, b. 1979. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges. (September 26)
Forrest M.J. Oughton, St. Maries, b. 1999. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia. (September 28)
Kasey A. Case, St. Maries, b. 1973. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia. (September 28)
Civil Disposition
North Idaho Credit Corp. (Plaintiff) V. Lavern A. Moore and Tammie M. Moore (Defendants), default judgement granted to plaintiff in the amount of $5,855.28. (September 27)
Chapman Financial Services (Plaintiff) V. Eula M. Carney Trujillo and Brian Trujillo (Defendants), default judgement granted to plaintiff in the amount of $6,318.43. (September 27)
Chapman Financial Services (Plaintiff) V. Amber M. Warren (Defendant), default judgement granted to plaintiff in the amount of $6,373.61. (September 27)
Chapman Financial Services (Plaintiff) V. Jennifer A. Haskell and Mark L. Haskell (Defendants), dismissed with prejudice. (September 23)
